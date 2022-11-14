Stolen vehicle gets stuck in snowbank following beer vendor robbery: police

Three people were arrested Sunday night following a robbery which saw their vehicle get trapped in a snowbank.

According to police, at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a beer vendor in the first 100 block of Marion Street. Officers on patrol learned three people entered the vendor, pulled out a knife and stole a 12-pack of beer before escaping in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle at the intersection of Archibald Street and Mission Avenue, with police saying the driver lost control and the vehicle was lodged in a snowbank. The vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen on Nov 10.

A 23-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, all from Winnipeg, were arrested at the scene. They are facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.