Stolen vehicle investigation leads to $35,000 drug bust in Windsor, Ont.
A stolen vehicle investigation has led to multiple charges for a Windsor man who was found in possession of $35,000 worth of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.
Windsor police officers were conducting an investigation Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Buckingham Drive when they saw a black newer model Honda SUV.
Through investigation, police learned the SUV was reported stolen in London, Ont. three days earlier.
Police obtained surveillance images which identified a suspect.
Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit located the suspect in the 3000 block of Meadowbrook Lane where he was arrested without incident.
During the investigation, police found the suspect had a “large quantity of drugs” and cash including:
- 82.68g of crystal methamphetamine
- 43.07g of blue fentanyl
- 13.10g of green fentanyl
- 37.92g of pink fentanyl
- 53.85g of cocaine
- 12 hydromorphone tablets
Police say in total the drugs seized have a street value of more than $35,000.
A 36-year-old Windsor man is now facing the following charges:
- Possession of Stolen property over $5,000
- Possess Identity Document of Another x2
- Possession Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking x6
- Breach Probation
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Target Base at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com