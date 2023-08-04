iHeartRadio

Stolen vehicle investigation leads to arrest and seizure of drugs, weapon: WRPS


A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

A 37-year-old Cambridge man was arrested Thursday morning and is facing several charges following a stolen vehicle investigation.

Waterloo regional police say around 9:30 a.m., they noticed a white F150 pickup truck in the Christopher Drive area of Cambridge, with licence plates that did not belong to the vehicle.

Police say the truck was stolen and the man was arrested when he returned to the vehicle.

Over 80 grams of suspected cocaine, over 25 grams of suspected MDMA, a quality of Dilaudid pills, break-and-enter tools and an expandable baton were located in the vehicle and seized by police.

The man was charged with the following offences:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)
  • Possession of a schedule I substance
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Possession of a master key
  • Possession of break-and-enter tools
  • Failing to comply with a judicial release order

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

