Stolen vehicle investigation leads to arrest and seizure of drugs, weapon: WRPS

A 37-year-old Cambridge man was arrested Thursday morning and is facing several charges following a stolen vehicle investigation.

Waterloo regional police say around 9:30 a.m., they noticed a white F150 pickup truck in the Christopher Drive area of Cambridge, with licence plates that did not belong to the vehicle.

Police say the truck was stolen and the man was arrested when he returned to the vehicle.

Over 80 grams of suspected cocaine, over 25 grams of suspected MDMA, a quality of Dilaudid pills, break-and-enter tools and an expandable baton were located in the vehicle and seized by police.

The man was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of a master key

Possession of break-and-enter tools

Failing to comply with a judicial release order

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.