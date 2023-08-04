Stolen vehicle investigation leads to arrest and seizure of drugs, weapon: WRPS
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
A 37-year-old Cambridge man was arrested Thursday morning and is facing several charges following a stolen vehicle investigation.
Waterloo regional police say around 9:30 a.m., they noticed a white F150 pickup truck in the Christopher Drive area of Cambridge, with licence plates that did not belong to the vehicle.
Police say the truck was stolen and the man was arrested when he returned to the vehicle.
Over 80 grams of suspected cocaine, over 25 grams of suspected MDMA, a quality of Dilaudid pills, break-and-enter tools and an expandable baton were located in the vehicle and seized by police.
The man was charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)
- Possession of a schedule I substance
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of a master key
- Possession of break-and-enter tools
- Failing to comply with a judicial release order
The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour disputeUnionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Edmonton co-founder of Brown Ballers aims to branch out from all-Indian basketball success storyIt was a big moment on July 26, one Edmonton's Navin Ramharak will never forget: a major U.S. tournament win broadcast to 11 million people by the all-pro Indian basketball team he helped organize.
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan KinneyAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
-
Travellers urged to stay away from wildfire zones amid B.C.'s record-breaking fire seasonAs thousands of British Columbians head out of town for the long weekend, wildfire officials want some people to reconsider their travel plans given the province's record-breaking fire season.
-
Grieving B.C. grandmother demands apology after grandson's death in foster careFamily members are speaking out about the gruesome torment of two B.C. foster children, including an 11-year-old boy who died after being beaten by his foster parents in 2021.
-
-
Smooth sailing Friday morning for beleaguered BC FerriesIt was strangely quiet at Swartz Bay terminal Friday morning, even though the B.C. Day long weekend is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
-
Leave bats where they are, group advises as pup season arrivesA Victoria conservation group warns Islanders may see more bats around their homes and even on the ground, as pups are learning to fly this time of year.
-
Calgary man faces 70 charges in connection with 25 southern Alberta break-and-entersA Calgary man has been charged with 70 offences in connection with 25 break-and-enters in Calgary, Lethbridge, Raymond, Coaldale, Vulcan and Strathmore and Diamond Valley.