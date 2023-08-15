Stolen vehicle investigation leads to charges
A London man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police in the city’s downtown core.
Police said a victim called to report a stolen vehicle from her residence around 9 a.m. August 9, and provided a vehicle description and license plate to officers.
At about 8:40 p.m. that evening, police found the stolen vehicle in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street. They said the driver fled from police at a high rate of sped, and additional officers were called to the area.
A short time later, the stolen van was located in the area of Commissioners Road East and Hamilton Road, and police used a spike strip to stop the vehicle.
No injuries were reported and the suspect was arrested.
As a result, a 34-year-old London man is facing a number of charges, including;
- Two counts of dangerous operation;
- Two counts of failing to stop for police;
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;
- Operation while prohibited;
- Resisting arrest;
- Impaired operation;
- Failure to comply with demand made by peace officer
The accused had a scheduled court appearance Monday to answer to the charges.
