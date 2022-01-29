Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug and weapons charges

A stolen vehicle investigation has led to weapons charges, according to police.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Wellington County OPP saw a suspected stolen vehicle on Main Street north in Mount Forest and approached the three people that were with it.

According to police, a 41-year-old woman from South Bruce Peninsula, a 31-year-old man from Woodstock and a 21-year-old woman from Central Huron have all been charged.

Charges among the three people include unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and multiple drug-related offenses.

All three suspects were held for bail.