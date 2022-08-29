Stolen vehicle investigation leads to seized firearm and multiple arrests: Regina police

An investigation into a stolen vehicle by the Regina Police Service (RPS) led to several arrests and the confiscation of a firearm over the weekend.

On Aug. 8, a white 2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV was reported stolen to RPS. The SUV was taken from a garage on the 800 block of McNiven Ave, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, RPS officers spotted a white Volkswagen SUV in the area of 7th Ave and Albert St. Police followed the vehicle to a parking lot on the 400 block of Broad St North.

A woman and man exited the vehicle and entered a nearby business. At around 10:50 p.m., officers entered the business and took the man and woman into custody without incident, the release outlined.

The vehicle was searched by officers and a backpack was found to contain a loaded, sawed off .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and a can of bear spray. A stolen licence plate was also found in the vehicle.

A 23-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from Regina, are facing several charges including possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, careless use of a firearm, as well as several breach of probation and release order related charges.

Both of the accused made their first appearances in Provincial Court on Monday.