Stolen vehicle investigation leads to several charges for Regina man
A Regina man is facing several charges after police found a stolen vehicle and a gun on Wednesday.
Officers came across a vehicle that had been reported stolen, parked in a business parking lot in east Regina just after 8 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
An officer saw a man and two women get into the vehicle and make a stop on the 1400 block of Garnet Street. The man got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was stopped by a police officer and taken into custody.
The 22-year-old man was seen throwing two backpacks, which RPS said contained a sawed-off rifle.
The accused is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, breach of probation, four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, among other similar charges.
He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.
-
One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south LondonThe London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.
-
Rock the Dock in Barrie raising money for local charityOne of Barrie's most anticipated summer fundraising events takes place Saturday.
-
Yearly line painting to be done to North Bay RoadsMajor North Bay streets and intersections will be re painted
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflationSouth Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipeAuthorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?