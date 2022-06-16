Stolen vehicle investigation leads to several charges for Regina man

A Regina man is facing several charges after police found a stolen vehicle and a gun on Wednesday.

Officers came across a vehicle that had been reported stolen, parked in a business parking lot in east Regina just after 8 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

An officer saw a man and two women get into the vehicle and make a stop on the 1400 block of Garnet Street. The man got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was stopped by a police officer and taken into custody.

The 22-year-old man was seen throwing two backpacks, which RPS said contained a sawed-off rifle.

The accused is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, breach of probation, four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, among other similar charges.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.