Stolen vehicle involved in Calgary Trail crash: police

A late-night crash on Calgary Trail left a section of the road closed and witnesses shaken up.

A stolen grey sedan was involved in the crash at Whitemud Drive, police say.

Witnesses who were in a truck that was hit told CTV News Edmonton the sedan was headed right for them, but police were able to box the stolen vehicle in preventing a head-on collision.

"In a situation like that, it can definitely go a lot of ways," Alex Lundell said.

Samantha Beckingham added, "We're all safe and sound. The police handled it very well."

According to the witnesses, the driver of the stolen vehicle was put in handcuffs. There is no word yet from police on charges.

Traffic was moving again on Calgary Trail and Whitemud Drive early Monday morning.