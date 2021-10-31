Stolen vehicle involved in fatal Elgin County collision

A stolen vehicle was involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist Saturday evening, three people have been charged.

OPP from the Elgin County and Middlesex County Detachments along with Malahide Fire Service, Central Elgin Fire Service, and Elgin EMS responded to a collision around 4:50 p.m. on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road, Malahide Township.

Police say the vehicle involved in the fatal collision was stolen. The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man has been identified as 59-year-old Michael Smith of London, Ont.

Police say three parties were located, arrested and charged with the help of West Region Canine and West Region Emergency Response Team members.

Elgin County Detachment and West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further updated with be provided when available.