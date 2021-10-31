Stolen vehicle involved in fatal Elgin County collision
A stolen vehicle was involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist Saturday evening, three people have been charged.
OPP from the Elgin County and Middlesex County Detachments along with Malahide Fire Service, Central Elgin Fire Service, and Elgin EMS responded to a collision around 4:50 p.m. on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road, Malahide Township.
Police say the vehicle involved in the fatal collision was stolen. The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The man has been identified as 59-year-old Michael Smith of London, Ont.
Police say three parties were located, arrested and charged with the help of West Region Canine and West Region Emergency Response Team members.
Elgin County Detachment and West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further updated with be provided when available.
-
North Vancouver haunted house on track to raise more than $15K for charityJim Myers has been scaring people at his home for 11 years, which he enjoys immensely.
-
Vancouver pumpkin carver continuing to hone his craft with each seasonal masterpieceThe medium Clive Cooper chose for his art is, by nature, temporary. He likes it that way.
-
'It will always be free': Manitoba woman bakes 2,000 loaves of bread for communityWhen the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada, a Manitoba woman started thinking of ways to spread kindness in her community. She came up with an idea she called The Bread Basket.
-
Dogs dress up for Halloween costume party in KitchenerIt wasn’t just the trick-or-treaters getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend in Waterloo Region – local pets also got in on the action.
-
Police: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, collides with two vehicles on QEWA driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga Sunday afternoon, police say.
-
Calgary prepares for a spooktacular HalloweenTrick or treaters are preparing Sunday to brace for scares and haunted houses throughout Calgary.
-
Damage at McNabb Community Centre on Friday now a mischief investigation, Ottawa police sayOttawa police are looking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a mischief incident at the McNabb Community Centre.
-
Vaccine mandates come into effect for some central Ontario workplacesThe time to get fully vaccinated has expired for many employees.
-
Rescued bird rehabilitated and released SundayAfter hundreds of dead birds have been found motionless, a majority dead, along the waters of Georgian Bay, there was a happy ending for one of those birds Sunday, thanks to a local animal rescue group.