Essex County OPP have charged a Leamington man after a report of a stolen vehicle.

An OPP officer on patrol in 2700 block of County Road 42 in Lakeshore observed a suspicious vehicle on Saturday at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Investigation of the vehicle found that it had been recently reported stolen to Windsor Police Service.

The driver was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Ontario Court of Justice Feb. 17.

A 49-year-old Leamington man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.