West Grey Police arrested two people after a stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into a property in Durham.

Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police received information that a delivery truck had been stolen during a delivery on Garafraxa Street South in Durham.

Police say the stolen truck lost control and crashed into a property on Saddler Street East. Two suspects attempted run, butmembers of the community were able to detain one of the suspects until police arrived.

Police then searched the area and were able to locate the second suspect.

Stolen Vehicle leads to Fentanyl, Meth and Weapons Charges.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of crystal methamphetamine, and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 32-year-old woman has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and theft of a motor vehicle.