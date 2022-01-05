Stolen vehicle located at gravel pit destroyed by fire

A vehicle reported missing was found destroyed by fire.

The sport utility vehicle was allegedly stolen from the victim's home on Winnipeg Road in Vanastra between the evening of December 28 and the early morning of December 29.

Upon receiving a call about a burnt vehicle, police attended the scene and confirmed the vehicle was the missing Ford Escape.

Police are reminding the public to secure your vehicle, remove the keys, and park in a garage or well-lit area whenever possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Huron OPP.