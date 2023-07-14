Stolen vehicle recovered, Airdrie man arrested
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Mounties arrested a 32-year-old Airdrie man after they say he was caught in a stolen truck.
Okotoks RCMP were notified at 7 a.m. on July 10 about a suspicious truck parked on Woodhaven Drive.
They determined the Ford F-150 was reported stolen out of Chestermere three days earlier.
The lone occupant was arrested and a search of the vehicle yielded stolen identification, identification materials, break-in tools and a quantity of methamphetamine.
Levi Dylan Engstrom is charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Resist arrest by police officer;
- Possession of instruments for making forged documents;
- Possession of forged documents;
- Illegal possession or trafficking in government documents;
- Possession of break-in instruments; and
- Possession of a scheduled substance – methamphetamine.
Engstrom was released on promise to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on July 28.
