Stolen vehicle recovered by London police

A London man is charged after police recovered a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, police saw a vehicle reported as stolen in the area of Grafton and Egerton Streets.

According to police, the theft of the vehicle was reported on March 23 from a parking lot on Hamilton Road.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw a man in the driver seat who was arrested and found to be in possession of I.D. that didn’t belong to him.

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft of credit card, possession of credit card, fail to comply with undertaking and breach of probation.