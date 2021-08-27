Stolen vehicle recovered by OPP following collision in Hamilton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered a vehicle stolen from a residence in Caledonia, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

OPP say the vehicle was allegedly stolen on Lindsay Drive when the owner left the vehicle running unattended for a short period of time.

When the owner returned they discovered the vehicle was no longer in their driveway.

The vehicle recovered by police following a collision a short time later in the City of Hamilton.

The OPP is reminding everyone to lock their unattended vehicles especially if the vehicle is running.