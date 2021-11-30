Stolen vehicle recovered from hit-and-run crash in Waterloo: WRPS

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Bridge Street West and Dansbury Drive in Waterloo around 11:30 a.m. for a crash between a salting truck and a minivan.

Police said they determined the minivan, a grey Toyota Sienna, was reported as stolen and recovered at the scene. The driver fled on foot.

Police describe the driver as a man with short dark hair, between 5'10" and 6'0" tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue pants and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash camera footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.