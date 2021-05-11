Stolen vehicle's driver allegedly flees police, two facing charges

The driver of a stolen Porsche mounted the sidewalk and hit a hydro pole while fleeing officers, police say.

A 2016 Porsche that had been reported stolen from a west London driveway on Monday, was spotted that afternoon in the area of Clarke and Gore roads.

As additional cruisers arrived, one officer activated emergency lights and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle.

Police say that's when the driver reversed at a high rate of speed, driving onto the sidewalk and hitting a hydro pole in the 1900 block of Royal Crescent.

The two occupants of the vehicle were both arrested, but police say the male driver resisted arrest.

As a result of the incident, a 28-year-old London man has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

dangerous operation of a conveyance

fail to stop for police

resist arrest

impaired operation of a conveyance

drive motor vehicle no licence

A 39-year-old London woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The male is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday while the woman has a court date in August.