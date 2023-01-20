iHeartRadio

Stolen vehicle spotted in High River leads to arrest of 3 wanted suspects


Firearm seized during a Jan. 18 investigation into a stolen vehicle in High River, Alta. (RCMP)

An investigation into a stolen vehicle that had been spotted near a High River home led to the arrest of two women and a man who were wanted in connection with crimes throughout Alberta.

The stolen vehicle was located Wednesday and officers arrested three people who had outstanding warrants.

A search of the home led to the seizure of two firearms, a silencer, break-in instruments and stolen property.

The accused have been identified as:

  • 58-year-old Darlene Noel of High River;
  • 50-year-old Holly Dolton of no fixed address; and
  • 45-year-old Robert Fox of no fixed address.

All three have been charged with:

  • Three counts of property obtained by crime;
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;
  • Possession of a prohibited device; and
  • Possession of break-in instruments.

Noel, Dolton and Fox are all scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court in February.

