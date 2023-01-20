Stolen vehicle spotted in High River leads to arrest of 3 wanted suspects
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
An investigation into a stolen vehicle that had been spotted near a High River home led to the arrest of two women and a man who were wanted in connection with crimes throughout Alberta.
The stolen vehicle was located Wednesday and officers arrested three people who had outstanding warrants.
A search of the home led to the seizure of two firearms, a silencer, break-in instruments and stolen property.
The accused have been identified as:
- 58-year-old Darlene Noel of High River;
- 50-year-old Holly Dolton of no fixed address; and
- 45-year-old Robert Fox of no fixed address.
All three have been charged with:
- Three counts of property obtained by crime;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Possession of a prohibited device; and
- Possession of break-in instruments.
Noel, Dolton and Fox are all scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court in February.
-
Suspects sought after TTC bus operator shot with BB gunToronto police are investigating after a TTC bus operator was shot with a BB gun in Scarborough.
-
-
Bring a Doctor Home hockey tournament wraps in the SaultA week's worth of hockey wrapped up Saturday, all in support of the Sault's doctors of tomorrow.
-
'An opportunity to transform': Details on B.C.'s long-awaited payment plan for family physicians releasedThe B.C. government, in partnership with Doctors of B.C., has released details about its new payment model for family doctors, a plan that could reshape primary care across the province.
-
Outloud North Bay is a safe place for everyoneOutloud North Bay is coming up on its three year anniversary and has 200 youth members at the space.
-
Chatham-Kent Polar Plunge is a huge successThe initial $40,000 goal was nearly doubled Saturday afternoon before the first participant plunged into frigid waters outside the Sons of Kent Brewery.
-
Clean up underway in the Maritimes following Friday stormIn many parts of Nova Scotia, it’s the first snow storm of the season.
-
Ontario Cup cross-country skiers gather in Greater SudburyThere was a huge turnout on the Walden Cross Country ski trails in Greater Sudbury Community of Naughton Saturday morning as the facility played host to an Ontario Cup race.
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.