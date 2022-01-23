Stolen vehicle stop leads to firearms charges: police
An overnight traffic stop by Winnipeg police Sunday led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearm charges for a Winnipeg woman.
At approximately 12:20 a.m., Winnipeg police said officers saw a black SUV with no plates driving quickly near William Avenue and McPhillips Street.
Police said a similar vehicle had been reported stolen days earlier. The driver attempted to evade police by making a series of quick turns and continuing to drive at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was followed by officers until it stopped at William Avenue and Lark Street, where the female driver was taken into custody.
Police said they recovered a .22 caliber rifle from the vehicle, as well as a matching caliber magazine and bullet on the driver. The driver tried to lie about her name but officers found a warrant for the suspension of her statutory release.
Officers also confirmed the vehicle was stolen sometime between Jan. 21/22 from the Central Park area. The license plate was not recovered.
Tamara Verena Dawn Green, 33-years-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and multiple firearms offences.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
-
'It's all about pets': Edmonton Pet Expo returns for more family funAnimal lovers and pet owners have a chance to learn about and shop for their furry or feathered creatures this weekend.
-
A timeline of major events leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine crisisThe current crisis between Russia, Ukraine and the West is the latest chapter in a long history of developments. CTVNews.ca has a timeline of some of the key moments that led to the current political standoff.
-
Council kicks off its 2022 agenda and the Freedom Convoy rolls towards Ottawa: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Urgent spaces for COVID-19 patients to be opened at Calgary's South Health CampusStarting Monday, Alberta Health Services is opening a number of spaces at two hospitals, one in Calgary and one in Edmonton, to help handle a suspected surge of cases from the Omicron wave of COVID-19.
-
New Brunswick reports two additional deaths related to COVID-19 SundayHealth officials in New Brunswick said Sunday that a person in their 80s in the Moncton region and a person in their 70s in the Bathurst region have died as a result of COVID-19.
-
85 people hospitalized in specialized COVID-19 units in Nova Scotia, 11 in ICUAccording to health officials, there are 85 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit in Nova Scotia.
-
Pair arrested after crashing stolen vehicle: Chatham-Kent PoliceTwo people have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a man in a Chatham parking lot and stealing his vehicle.
-
P.E.I. reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Sunday, nine people in hospitalPrince Edward Island reported an additional death related to COVID-19 Sunday. Health officials said the individual was over 80 years old.
-
One person dead following Simcoe house fireOne person is dead after a residential fire in Simcoe early Sunday morning.