Police in Richmond say they arrested five people and recovered several stolen items connected to an ongoing fraud investigation Saturday.

Officers executed three separate search warrants - one in Vancouver and two in Richmond - as part of their investigation into "a multi-jurisdictional crime group committing frauds throughout the province," Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

Police did not say where the properties were located or provide any identifying details about the five people arrested. They did say that the execution of the search warrants led to the temporary closure of a section of Cambie Road in Richmond Saturday afternoon.

Two of the people arrested had outstanding warrants, while the other three were arrested on charges of fraud, police said.

In addition to the arrests, Police allege the searches led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle, two stolen scooters and a pair of four-foot-tall nutcracker figurines.

Investigators also seized items related to "the production of fraudulent identification cards and credit cards," police said.