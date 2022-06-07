iHeartRadio

Stolen vehicles, sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized in Kitchener

A firearm seized by police appears in a photo. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Waterloo regional police have seized three stolen vehicles, a sawed-off shotgun, more than $40,000 in Canadian currency, and nearly 100,000 worth of drugs after executing a search warrant in south Kitchener.

In a news release, police said it happened in the area of Kingsway Drive and Sixth Avenue. Two men, one from Kitchener, one from Norfolk County, now face multiple charges.

  • Police seized the following:
  • Three stolen vehicles with a joint value of over $130,000
  • A sawed-off shotgun with ammunition
  • More than $40,000 in Canadian currency
  • Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone with a street value of more than $85,000

A 57-year-old Kitchener man and a 42-year-old Norfolk County man, are now facing numerous joint charges including:

  • Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of a firearm contrary to order
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Theft of a motor vehicle (two counts)
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (three counts)
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (six counts)

The 42-year-old male is facing additional charges from a separate incident, which includes the offences of flight from police, dangerous operation and arson.

