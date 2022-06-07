Stolen vehicles, sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized three stolen vehicles, a sawed-off shotgun, more than $40,000 in Canadian currency, and nearly 100,000 worth of drugs after executing a search warrant in south Kitchener.
In a news release, police said it happened in the area of Kingsway Drive and Sixth Avenue. Two men, one from Kitchener, one from Norfolk County, now face multiple charges.
- Police seized the following:
- Three stolen vehicles with a joint value of over $130,000
- A sawed-off shotgun with ammunition
- More than $40,000 in Canadian currency
- Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone with a street value of more than $85,000
A 57-year-old Kitchener man and a 42-year-old Norfolk County man, are now facing numerous joint charges including:
- Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Theft of a motor vehicle (two counts)
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (three counts)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (six counts)
The 42-year-old male is facing additional charges from a separate incident, which includes the offences of flight from police, dangerous operation and arson.