Stolen vehicles seized by Alberta RCMP, 2 people arrested

RCMP have arrested two Medicine Hat residents after a search of a home in rural Alberta uncovered several stolen vehicles.

Members of ALERT, out of Medicine Hat, and Bow Island RCMP attended a home in Forty Mile County, Alta. on June 29.

Officials say two individuals, who were wanted on property-related offences, were located at the home and arrested.

Two stolen vehicles, as well as an ATV, were found. Police believee they were taken during recent thefts in Medicine Hat and Forty Mile County.

A 28-year-old woman from Medicine Hat is charged with:

Misuse of a credit card;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and

Failure to comply with a release order.

A 48-year-old man from Medicine Hat is charged with:

Misuse of a credit card;

Mischief under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and

Four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Both suspects remain in custody at this time.

Police say the thefts are part of an increase in reports of overnight break-and-enters at commercial sites in rural Alberta.

They say vehicles, fuel and tools are being stolen, so police are asking all business owners to be vigilant and secure their properties.