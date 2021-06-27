Stollery recognizes superstar fundraisers who helped gather over $140K last year

The Stollery Children’s Hospital recognized kids from across northern Alberta for their efforts to help fundraise in support of the life-saving facility at a drive-in celebration.

The hospital’s foundation hosted its sixth annual Stollery Superstars Party on Saturday afternoon where 300 children were celebrated for collectively raising more than $140,000 last year. The event took place outside the Edmonton Expo Centre.

“It’s just a way for us to thank them for all of their generosity and let them know of the impact of what they are doing,” Brittany Taylor, youth philanthropy coordinator with the Stollery, told CTV News Edmonton.

Stollery Superstars are anyone up to the age of 18.

Taylor said every year she is surprised at the fun and creative ways kids find to help fundraise to support the hospital.

Jackson Squire was named Superstar of the Year at the event after raising more than $5,000 by hosting a garage sale and lemonade stand.

“It went really well,” he said. “We sold lots of stuff and got lots of money to fundraise.”

“He is really dedicated to continuing to raise money. He comes back every year with something and his fundraisers continue to grow,” Taylor said. “We really wanted to recognize him for that and thank him.”

On top of the drive-in award ceremony, all of the kids got a private outdoor movie screening.