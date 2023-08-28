Stones damage homes in Midland, OPP investigating

Provincial police are investigating a series of mischiefs over the span of a month in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say windows at three homes on Norman Crescent were damaged by stones – one home on July 20 and two others on Aug. 27.

All incidents happened between 3-3:30 a.m.

Nearby residents are being asked to check their video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity at the time of occurrence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.