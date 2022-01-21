Stonewall contributing $1M to save historic kilns

Stonewall, Man. is making a significant contribution to an initiative to save the town’s historic kilns.

On Wednesday, Stonewall’s town council approved a $1 million contribution to the project – paid out over the next six years.

The project, estimated at a total cost of $3.5 million, is expected to take several years to complete. Aside from the restoration, the green space around the towers will be redeveloped.

The town’s contribution will allow the first phase of the project to begin later this year.

“This is something that not only will the community enjoy seeing, but also, it brings a lot of people near and far to visit,” Stonewall Mayor Clive Hinds told CTV News on Thursday.

Hinds said the community is looking forward to seeing a key element of the town’s history restored, and believes it will enhance tourism in the area.

Limestone quarrying at Stonewall dates back to the late 1800s – an industry that propelled the community’s economy.

The kilns were built over a century ago and worked much like giant ovens. After limestone was mined, it was refined in the kilns to produce a white powder called ‘quicklime’ or calcium oxide. Quicklime is used in the production of everything from iron and steel to paper and pulp.

The limestone industry prospered in Stonewall for over 70 years until the quarries closed in 1967.

Today, Stonewall Quarry Park serves as a reminder of the once-booming industry, and the kilns serve as the park’s centrepiece.

“The kilns, which has now become the DNA of Stonewall, because when we [produce] any booklets or anything like that, you will see the kilns protruding in the background,” Hinds said.

However, over the years, the kilns fell into disrepair, and are in danger of collapsing.

“It’s not safe,” Hinds said. “We’ve recognized that and we realized we can bring it to safety, and also make it into something that will be here for another hundred years.”

A “Save the Kilns” initiative was launched in 2018 as a collaboration between Stonewall’s heritage committee and other community members.