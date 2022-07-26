Stonework bearing Davin name removed from Regina school

Stonework featuring the name of Nicholas Flood Davin, a former parliamentarian who recommended the creation of residential schools, was removed from a Regina school on Monday.

The school, renamed to The Crescents School, was originally named after Davin.

Florence Stratton participated in a campaign that saw the school renamed in 2018, but the stonework had been left intact.

“I’m glad it’s come down,” Stratton said. “Davin should not be honoured. We need to know our history but having a school named after him and his name up there on the school is a way of honouring him, not remembering that he is at least in part responsible for the genocidal residential school system.”

The Regina Board of Education did not comment on the decision to install new Tyndall stone above the front entrance.

Some who live or work in the Cathedral neighbourhood applaud the move.

“Losing a legacy I guess but if it’s offensive to some people, they should just remove it,” George Hartner, a Regina resident, said.

“I feel like it’s a start to a long process that has been definitely needed for a long time. It’s far from recompense but it is definitely a step in the right direction,” David Donohue, another resident, said.

Nicholas Flood Davin was a journalist, lawyer and parliamentarian who recommended creation of residential schools in the 1800s.

Stratton is a former student of the school.

“We were taught that Davin was a founder of the forerunner of the Leader Post. He was a very early MP. We should all be proud of him and follow in his footsteps,” she said.

“We learned nothing about this until recently. It was a hidden history.”

The former Davin School stonework has gone into storage. A brass plaque has been placed at the front door telling the story of the name change.