Stoney Nakoda man charged following death of 23-year-old woman

A man has been charged after an incident that left a woman dead on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

At 6:45 a.m. on April 18, Stoney Nakoda RCMP received a call from EMS for help to assist an unresponsive female who was discovered on Highway 1A.

The woman was declared deceased on scene.

Following an investigation conducted by Stoney Nakoda RCMP, Cochrane RCMP and the RCMP’s Forensic Crimes Unit, it was determined that the woman was removed from a moving vehicle, then returned to the vehicle, before being discovered deceased.

Bryan Kelrick House Jr., 37, of Stoney Nakoda First Nation faces a single charge of criminal negligence causing death in relation to the death of 23-year-old Keesha Crawler, also of Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Both were known to each other.

House was released on bail. He’s scheduled to appear next in Cochrane Provincial Court on May 25, 2021.