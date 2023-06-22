Stoney Nakoda members call for financial transparency, accountability from band council

A group of First Nation members protested Thursday night, demanding financial transparency and accountability from the Stoney Tribal Administration.

The rally was held outside the administration office in Mini Thni, formerly known as Morley, west of Calgary.

Demonstrators contend the Stoney Nakoda band council has failed to post financial disclosures and have regular quarterly meetings to update band membership.

They point to the First Nations Financial Transparency Act, passed in 2013 by the Harper government.

The group also has an ongoing court action to press for complete financial reports going back several years.

"Our leadership has to be accountable, be held accountable to the membership and not to Canada. So, we don't see that. We don't see any type of accountability report," said John R. Twoyoungmen, a Wesley First Nation member.

CTV News has asked the Stoney Tribal Administration for a response to the group's concerns.