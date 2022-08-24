Stoney Nakoda resident accused of firing shots at people from stolen vehicle
A 24-year-old resident of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who had been wanted in connection to a shooting in Calgary, faces dozens of charges following an investigation into shots fired from a stolen vehicle at two men.
RCMP members responded to the nation on Aug. 17 following reports of a shooting and located the suspect vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.
Additional police resources, including members of the Cochrane RCMP crime reduction unit and police dog services, were deployed and the suspect vehicle was quickly located.
Two people were taken into custody and a stolen firearm was seized. Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen.
Malik Holloway, who was wanted in connection with weapon-related offences in Calgary, faces 26 charges including:
- Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent;
- Two counts of pointing a firearm;
- Break and enter with intent to steal a firearm; and,
- Possession of a prohibited firearm.
His break-and-enter charge is connected to a break-in in Cochrane.
Holloway remains in custody ahead of Sept. 20 appearance in Cochrane provincial court.
