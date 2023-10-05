Stoney Nakoda Treatment Centre offers services, resources and hope for First Nations community

The Stoney Nakoda Treatment Centre officially opened Thursday, marking a critical milestone in the community's commitment to promote wellness and address addiction among the people of the Stoney Nakoda First Nations living in Mini Thni (Morley, Eden Valley and Big Horn reserves).

The new facility has 18 beds, with three accessible rooms that community leaders hope will offer resources and support for those in recovery from addiction and all its related challenges.

“The Stoney Nakoda Treatment Center reflects our dedicated efforts to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions to the Stoney People," said Aaron Khan, Stoney Health Services CEO, in a release.

"This facility will play a pivotal role in addressing the substance abuse issues that have affected this community for far too long. We are committed to supporting individuals on their journey to recovery, fostering healing, and building a healthier future for our nation.”

Khan's hopeful words were echoed by Skilee Dixon, the treatment centre manager, who said, “We have designed this center to be a place of safety, healing, and empowerment. Our team is dedicated to providing culturally sensitive, evidence-based treatment and support services that meet the unique needs of our community members.

"We look forward to helping individuals regain control of their lives and reconnect with their cultural heritage.”

Opening ceremonies featured traditional ceremonies, speeches and tours for a group of community leaders, Elders and supporters who helped celebrate the achievement of a significant milestone for the Stoney Nakoda Nation.