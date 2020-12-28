An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

CSC said an inmate died outside the prison at a hospital from natural causes following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the coroner will review the circumstances of the death.

This is the third death related to COVID-19 among federally-sentenced inmates and the first in Manitoba.

As of the most recent update, there have been 311 positive cases among inmates at Stony Mountain Institution. Of those cases, 215 are recovered and 96 are active.

CSC said it is working closely with local public health partners and hospitals to provide complete medical care to those who need it and to prevent further spread of COVID-19.