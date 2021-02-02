An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody at the prison.

On Tuesday, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said Hardisty Ballantyne had died on Feb. 1, 2021, of apparent natural causes.

Ballantyne had been serving a sentence of two years, six months and 28 days for robbery, use of a restricted/prohibited firearm, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of undertaking/recognizance.

He had been serving the sentence since April 24, 2018.

CSC said Ballantyne's next of kin have been notified. Ballantyne's death will be reviewed by CSC, and as per CSC policy, police and a coroner have also been notified.