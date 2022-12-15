Stony Mountain inmate dies in custody

An inmate serving a sentence for second-degree murder at a Manitoba prison has died while in custody.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) announced that Robert Hughes, an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution, died in custody on Wednesday.

CSC said he had been serving a sentence for second-degree murder since June 6, 2022.

Hughes’ next of kin have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada has also notified a coroner for an investigation.