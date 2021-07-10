Stony Mountain Institution inmate dies in custody

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody.

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), Clinton McGeough died on July 9 while in the institution's care.

CSC said, at the time of his death, McGeough had been serving a sentence of six years, seven months and 28 days for three counts of robbery with threats of violence since April 28, 2017.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death, according to CSC.

The corrections service said it would review the circumstances of the death, as in all cases involving the passing of an inmate. CSC said policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.