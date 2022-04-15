Stony Plain home engulfed in flames early Friday
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
The one resident of a home in Stony Plain that went up in flames early Friday was able to escape.
According to the Stony Plain Fire Department, the home on St. Andrews Drive was fully engulfed when crews arrived at 5:46 a.m.
The fire was brought under control within a half an hour, the deputy fire chief said. An adjacent property was damaged slightly.
The person who escaped the home was taken to Westview Health Centre to be looked at.
The Stony Plain Fire Department is investigating.
-
Passport delays almost cost Vancouver family their long weekend getawayWhen the Rolfe family booked an Easter long weekend getaway to Las Vegas with their two teenagers, they realized their 18-year-old daughter Paige’s passport would expire right before the trip.
-
Hundreds of tires slashed at business in Puslinch, Ont.Hundreds of commercial vehicle tires have been slashed at a business in Puslinch, Ont.
-
12 minimum-temperature records, many decades old, tied or broken across B.C.A dozen minimum-temperature records were broken or tied across B.C. Thursday as cold weather settled on many parts of the province.
-
Return of in-person services for Good FridayIn-person services for Good Friday have returned.
-
Ukrainian welcoming centre helping refugees fresh off the planeA new welcoming centre at the airport is the latest effort to make Ukrainians coming to Winnipeg feel more at home.
-
Smaller 4/20 event happening in Vancouver as some drug advocates shift focus to mushroomsThe organizers of the massive 4/20 event at Vancouver's Sunset Beach are taking a backseat this year, as some drug advocates shift their focus to mushroom legalization.
-
Woman treated for smoke inhalation following fire in Ottawa's west endA fire on Gladecrest Court in Ottawa’s west end was one of two house fires in Ottawa on Good Friday afternoon.
-
Disgraced Vancouver businessman David Sidoo faces new fraud allegationsVancouver businessman David Sidoo, who spent three months in a United States federal prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud conspiracy charges, once again finds himself in legal jeopardy.
-
Indigenous hockey teams face off at Lethbridge tournamentDozens of Indigenous youth have laced up their skates for a special hockey tournament taking place this weekend in Lethbridge.