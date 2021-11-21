Stony Plain man $2 million richer after scratch lottery win

An Edmonton area man is now a millionaire after winning a scratch lottery prize.

Dennis Hinds of Stony Plain won $2 million after scratching a Zing ticket in October, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said in a press release sent Monday.

Hinds said he purchased two Zing lottery tickets at his local pharmacy, went home, read the newspaper and check his computer. He decided to scratch his two tickets later that day.

'I'M RICH!'

“I scratched one ticket and it wasn’t a winner,” Hinds added. “But the next ticket was a different story!

The Stony Plain man plans to help his kids with some of the winnings and place the rest in the bank.

The prize-winning ticket was purchased at the Main Street Home Health Pharmacy located at 5106 50 St.