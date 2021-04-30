Stony Plain’s Memorial Composite High School moves online due to rising COVID-19 cases

Memorial Composite High School will shift to online delivery due to increasing COVID-19 cases connected with the school.

Thirty per cent of the student population and 25 per cent of staff are self-isolating at-home as a result of being identified as close contacts, Parkland School Division said in a statement to media Friday.

At-home learning will start Monday and continue until May 14. In-person learning will resume on May 17 school board officials said.

According to the Parkland School Division, Memorial Composite is experiencing student absenteeism of approximately 50 per cent.

Memorial Composite will be the only Parkland School Division school shifting to online learning.

“Parkland School Division is monitoring the number of cases per 100,000 as well as overall case numbers for our region very closely as they can certainly change rapidly,” the division said in a statement.