Stop releasing pet rabbits at Jericho Beach, invasive species council says

One of the reasons rabbits run rampant at Vancouver's Jericho Beach is because people who've purchased them as pets let them loose, and the Invasive Species Council of B.C. is using Easter as an occasion to draw attention to the damage this can cause.

Director Jennie McCaffrey says the number of feral rabbits has tripled at the popular beach, and she's urging people to think twice before bringing one home.

"A lot of people like to buy bunnies as pets around Easter. And unfortunately, the problem is, is that people don't really realize how long rabbits will live. They tend to get tired of them and then let them loose somewhere like here, down at Jericho beach," she says.

"Unfortunately, that causes huge environmental destruction."

Let's make sure the only bunny on the loose this weekend is the #EasterBunny!



Pet rabbits released into the wild compete for food, habitat & can cause a lot of damage. Do your part to protect BC's biodiversity from #bcinvasives - #DontLetItLoose!



The council's plea is for people not to bring rabbits home if they aren’t prepared to care for them long term.

"Think very carefully before you choose a pet. It takes a lot of responsibility and time and if you're not prepared for that we often see people releasing their pets," she says.

Visitors to Jericho Beach are urged to observe and report the rabbits they do encounter. Instructions on how to do this are available online.

The Vancouver Park Board also has tips for how to help manage the invasive rabbit population. In addition to echoing the plea not to release new rabbits into the wild, they ask visitors to Jericho Beach not to touch or feed the "local fluffballs."

Touching or trying to pick up the rabbits can be distressing for the animals, and can put people at risk of exposure to pests and parasites – including ticks.

Feeding any wildlife at city parks and beaches can result in a fine of up to $500. Beyond that, the park board notes that feeding is unhealthy for the bunnies, can cause them to congregate, and can attract mice and rats.

Jericho's rabbits may make for cute Instagram snaps, but these fluffballs carry ticks, wreak havoc on local environments and can become very unhealthy from eating human food.



This Easter, take pics but please respect wildlife & keep your distance!

"Drawn by their fluffy tails, twitching noses, and relative tameness, people often try to handle and feed them," a statement from the board reads.

"But these interactions pose serious health threats to both the animals and public, and have negative knock-on effects to the environment."