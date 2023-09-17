Stop using these unauthorized health products, Health Canada warns

Health Canada has issued a public advisory about multiple unauthorized health products, warning the public about potential health risks linked to these items.

According to the advisory released on Wednesday, the products involve a range of unauthorized items, including various types of sexual enhancement products, unauthorized skin lightening and skin treatment products, as well as unapproved workout supplements.

The health agency says that these unauthorized products are either falsely labeled to contain or have been tested and verified to contain dangerous ingredients.

Health Canada warns that these unauthorized health products may pose serious health risks since they have not undergone evaluation for safety, effectiveness, and quality.

These unauthorized products may contain undisclosed ingredients not listed on the label, or the label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients.

All the unauthorized products mentioned in the advisory share the same health risks, according to Health Canada.

Canadians are asked to stop using these products listed in the table and to consult their healthcare professionals if they have used any of these products and are experiencing health concerns.

Additionally, they are encouraged to seek advice from healthcare professionals regarding the most appropriate health products for themselves and their families.

The health agency urges consumers to carefully review product labels to ensure that health products have received authorization for sale from Health Canada.

“Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM),” said Health Canada.

You can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and the Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

