'Stop war in Ukraine': Edmontonians rally against Russian aggression

About a dozen Edmontonians showed support for Ukraine at a small rally in central Edmonton.

The protesters converged in front of the Old Strathcona Farmers Market to express concern as thousands of Russian military troops assemble along Ukraine's borders.

Protesters could be heard chanting, "Stop war in Ukraine," and, "No to Russian aggression in Ukraine," as some held signs saying, "Putin! Keep your hands off."

Alex Sasnouski, one of the protesters, said as a Belarussian, he understands what Ukrainian people are going through at the moment.

"Russia is mistreating (Ukraine)," he said. "We want to show support."

Sasnouski hopes Canada and other allies to Ukraine help ease the tensions in the region.

"Ukraine has shown that they're going to defend their land," he added. "The U.S. and Canada need to help."