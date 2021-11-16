Stopped train leads to delays on Ottawa LRT

Commuters experienced delays on Ottawa's LRT system Tuesday because of a stopped train.

OC Transpo reported reduced service between Lyon and Tunney's Pasture stations due to the stopped train at Bayview Station.

"Customers will need to change trains at Lyon," OC Transpo said in a tweet.

OC Transpo reported just after 4:30 p.m. that regular service had resumed.

Coun. Allan Hubley, the chair of the transit commission, said riders wouldn't have seen delays of more than a couple of minutes.

"My understanding is the delays wouldn’t be any more than a couple of minutes right now,' he said earlier Tuesday. "We just switched people right away onto one of those spares that we have, and we’ll take care of that immobilized train after and get that fixed. But we still have seven trains here."

Partial service resumed on the Confederation Line on Friday after a 54-day shutdown because of two derailments. The first four days had gone smoothly.

The city announced earlier Tuesday it would stop running replacement buses along the LRT line after Tuesday's rush hour because of a smooth first few days of train service.

Hubley said he understands why riders would be frustrated with delays so soon after the train's return.

"It's not news we wanted to hear," he said. "I can understand the frustration of our riders. We apologize for this."

