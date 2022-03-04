Storage and shipping help needed for local Ukrainian relief effort

Local organizers are overwhelmed by the support of London and area residents wanting to help Ukraine.

Since Tuesday, the community has come through with a steady stream of donations to the London Ukrainian Centre.

“It brings me to tears. People are amazing and doing their best,” said Volodymyr Vorobets, the president of the centre.

However, the London relief effort has hit a logistical crisis.

While 10 tons of supplies have already been shipped for distribution overseas, Vorobets says the centre needs help to truck and store more donations.

“We made about 900 plus boxes as of today. Approximate weight, between 25 kilos per box,” said Vorobets.

The centre is putting out the call to local businesses and potentially community centres to help.Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to continue to donate canned food and survival supplies including sleeping bags, tents and flashlights.

Medicines, diapers - both adult and children - and personal hygiene items are also needed.

But, until more storage space is found, clothing donations will no longer be accepted.

If you can help, the London Ukrainian Centre is located at 247 Adelaide St. S.

STILL NEEDED: