Store at Conestoga Mall robbed at gunpoint
Police are looking for three men who went into Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and robbed a store at gunpoint.
Officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called to the mall Wednesday around 8 p.m.
They said in a media release that three men entered an unnamed store and demanded merchandise from the employees, while brandishing a firearm.
Police said no one was hurt.
All three alleged robbers are described as black men, between the ages of 17 and 24, and approximately 5'7.
One man is described as having a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a dark mask, gloves and carrying a black garbage bag.
Police said the other two had average builds. They were wearing dark pants, a dark mask, and gloves. One of them was carrying a gun while the other also had a garbage bag.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
