Stories of the North offers positive cultural tales for kids

A Saskatoon company has begun filming the second season of the Indigenous-led and managed production, Stories of the North.

The show features a man and his granddaughters telling stories about Cree culture and language.

According to one of the lead actors, the show was created to tell Indigenous stories in a positive way. Allowing kids to view media about their culture that was positive and fun.

"With residential schools and all these... sometimes it can be seen as negative media. We can turn this into a positive. This is our way of doing that. Yeah, we're still here. We've been here for countless centuries. We're not going anywhere. We just want to preserve the language that has sustained us for all these centuries," said Morris Cook, the show's lead actor.

The show's producers from Campfire Production are not Indigenous, however creative leads, actors, and 80 per cent of the staff are, which was a deliberate choice.

"Allia and Kyle don't identify as Indigenous, but they really knew that it was important to get this out there. So they have done this wonderful project by bringing together Indigenous people who work in the film and production industry," said the show's director Betty-Ann-Adam.

The first season made an appearance at the Yorkton film festival. It was also nominated for the Kids First Film Festival in Santa Fe.

Producers hope that the second season will be ready in spring 2024. Stories of the North airs on CityTV across Saskatchewan.