Storm aftermath: Windsor-Essex cleans up downed trees and damaged buildings

Many residents and workers are cleaning up after several powerful thunderstorms ripped through Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Cottam, Ont., appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas. The roof of a house was ripped off and an RV completely flipped over Wednesday.

Doug Ferguson was in the trailer when the storm came through, he is bruised and sore and went to the hospital after the event, but has been cleared of any major injuries.

“We got the shaking and the wind come up and I felt the lift and the next thing I knew I was on my back saying ‘ugh, it hurts,’” he tells CTV News. “I was laying there for a while watching the wind roll through, it was really rolling through.”

Ferguson says there was so much wind it “sounded just like a freight train.”

Residents were still cleaning up the damage on Thursday from what may have been a tornado.

“That’s not what we consider a weak event. It’s quite severe damage,” says Dr. Connell Miller, a researcher with the Northern Tornados Project.

The Northern Tornados Project does surveys out of Wester University to uncover tornados that may otherwise go undetected or unreported.

“The big thing we’re hoping to find out is A) was it a tornado or down burst, or B) what intensity of wind speed are we talking about,” Miller says.

The extent of damage in every direction, gives researchers insight into whether it’s a tornado or downburst.

“Then we take a deep look at some of the structures that have been damaged, then we look at the roof to wall connections, the structural capacity, what was the age of the structure, that sort of thing in order to get a true assessment of what wind speeds would have caused this damage to this structure,” he explained.

Miller says the team gets an initial idea of where events may have occurred on the radar, but its people stepping in and sharing photos on social media that help them gather information before heading to the site.

“We’ve gotten I think more reports from this event than most of our other reports this year,” he says of the storm that tore through Cottam. “It’s great to see the community really helping us out on this one. And it really speeds up the process for us and helps us to find these areas that might not have been detected before.”

The Northern Tornados Project team will then do the survey, gather the findings and present it in a report to Environment Canada who will then put out the declaration.

Miller says peak tornado season is from mid-July to the end of August and Southwestern Ontario to Quebec has been a “hot spot for tornados” this year.

“We’re still in the middle of peak season,” he says. “Prime time is right now, which is why you’re seeing them so often.”

Miller believes the team will have a preliminary reading on what the event actually was by the end of Thursday.

In Windsor, residents shared pictures online following the storm of downed trees and wind damage.

Enwin Utilities reported power outages in South Windsor, Fontainebleau and Riverside areas. It was restored by mid-morning on Thursday.

