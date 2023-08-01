Storm brings strong winds, heavy rain, hail to southern Manitoba

A severe thunderstorm brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of southern Manitoba.

On Tuesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for several communities in the province.

The weather agency’s meteorologists are tracking the storm, which is located from northeast of Brunkild to Aikens Lake and is moving southeast at 40 km/h.

ECCC said a number of Manitoba communities will be impacted including Winnipeg, Selkirk, and Lac du Bonnet.

Manitobans are being warned that heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Hail can damage property and cause injuries, while strong winds can toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches, and overturn vehicles.

If threatening weather approaches, you should take cover immediately as lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

POWER OUTAGES

Manitoba Hydro is reporting that the power is out for about 3,370 customers in the East/North Kildonan area. There is no estimated time of restoration.