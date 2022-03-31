Storm cancels school buses again, messy weather continues

The storm that brought another blast of winter to the northeast continues, prompting many school bus cancellations and a significant weather event to be declared Thursday.

Weather alerts have been issued across the northeastern Ontario region for a second day as the storm that began on Wednesday continues to bring rain, freezing rain and snow to the region.

FREEZING RAIN WARNINGS

Environment Canada lifted the freezing rain warnings in Greater Sudbury and North Bay shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

They are still in effect for:

Elliot Lake - Ranger Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Searchmont - Montreal River Harbour - Batchawana Bay

"Freezing rain will transition to snow this morning. However, precipitation will transition to rain near the town of Elliot Lake this morning. Gusty winds along with ice build-up may result in utility outages," Environment Canada said.

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected.

The storm is expected to ease overnight.

A 'Significant Weather Event' was in effect in Greater Sudbury for a couple of hours Thursday morning as a result of the freezing rain. It was lifted shortly before 9 a.m.

RAINFALL WARNING

Total rainfall between 20 to 30 mm is expected in the Blind River – Thessalon, Espanola – Killarney, and Manitoulin Island areas Thursday morning.

"Rain is expected to taper off to showers or possibly change over to flurries this afternoon," Environment Canada said.

"Moderate south winds gusting up to 50 km/h will develop (Thursday) morning. Winds will then shift to the west and strengthen to up to 80 km/h later in the morning with the passage of a cold front."

The strong winds could cause power outages in:

Espanola

French River

Killarney

Manitoulin Island

North Bay - Powassan - Mattawa

West Nipissing

WINTER STORM WARNING

Freezing rain will turn to snow Thursday morning in the following areas:

Agawa - Lake Superior Park

Chapleau - Missinaibi Lake

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls

Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

Wawa - Pukaskwa Park

White River - Dubreuilville

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm are expected in the Agawa and Chapleau areas Environment Canada said, while 20 to 30 cm are possible in the Kapuskasing area.

In the Timmins area, total snow and ice pellet accumulation is expected to be between 15 to 25 cm.

The Wawa area is expected to get an additional 10 cm of snow.

"Snow, which could be heavy at times, combined with moderate winds gusting up to 60 km/h will produce local blowing snow (Thursday) afternoon. Snow is expected to end (Thursday) evening," the warning said.

All school buses are cancelled for: