Storm causes road closures, cancellations for BC Ferries, BC transit

Relentless rain and high winds have caused road closures and cancellations along some BC Ferries and BC Transit routes Monday.

The Malahat Highway was stalled in both directions in several areas due to flooding early Monday morning.

The highway temporarily reopened as workers cleared pooling water, however the road was closed again before 11 a.m. due to concerns about instability, according to maintenance company Emcon services.

Northbound traffic was being diverted at the Westshore Parkway until the safety of the road can be assessed, Emcon said.

Farther north, the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions north of Duncan, between Mays Road and Mt. Sicker Road.

**CLOSED** #BCHwy1 #Malahat NB closed due to road/bank instability. Closure to be set up at Westshore Pkwy and will continue until the safery of the road can be assessed. #yyjtraffic @DriveBC @DriveBC_VI pic.twitter.com/0hoGy8EJP2

— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 15, 2021

The highway was also washed out near the Crofton exit, where flood waters had pushed the median into the traffic lanes.

BC Ferries said two sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver were cancelled due to strong winds Monday.

The cancellations are:

10:15 am departing Tsawwassen

12:45 pm departing Duke Point

Customers with reservations aboard a cancelled sailing will be placed on the next available ferry or have their travel purchase refunded, according to BC Ferries.

Meanwhile, multiple BC Transit routes in the Greater Victoria area have been cancelled or delayed Monday due to extreme rainfall and, in some cases, flooding on roadways.

The number 50 route in Langford has been cancelled, while delays are expected along the number 11 and 15 routes, which go to UVic, the Dockyard and Tillicum Centre.

Delays have also struck three routes in Sooke that travel on Sooke Road between Gillespie Road and Kangaroo Road. These roadways have been closed to traffic except for buses, and affect the 61, 64 and 65 routes.

Earlier Monday, emergency services reported localized flooding in the area, with firefighters asking motorists to avoid driving altogether.

The ferry and bus cancellations come amid ongoing rain and wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island and B.C.'s south coast.

The latest updates on BC Transit service can be found here.