Storm clean up underway in southern Ontario

Clean up is underway all the way from Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester. The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from severe thunderstorms to tornadoes.

LAMBTON COUNTY

Most of the damage appears to be in Lambton County, where it's hard to find a property in Alvinston that doesn't have at least some minor damage.

Streets are littered with debris including trees and shingles off people's homes, while power remains out for thousands.

On Centre Street, Bobbie Shaw is fortunate to have escaped injury after a large tree crashed into two cars and a shed.

Her home was a near miss.

As the storm moved in, she took shelter with her cousin.

“We thought a tornado had come through, and we hid in the closet until it was done. Then we came out and saw this lovely mess. But, we’re all safe and I guess that is all that really matters,” she said.

Not far away, Kristina Podolinsky’s shed door was found 150 metres away from its hinges.

She was still on the main floor as the storm came in at 4:20 p.m. She said things went quiet, and the next thing she knew, her backyard was being torn apart.

“I kept hearing this like a freight train sound. My daughter kept hearing whistling and then the next thing you know, the rest of the fence fell down,” she explained.

It is a case of ‘seeing is believing’ around town, as nearly every property has lost at least a small tree.

Meanwhile, the sound of chainsaws are whirring throughout town.

At Kucera Farm Supply, Paul Wammes joined an effort to clear a large tree.

It landed on several brand-new farm implements and a shop, and Wammes was inside as it happened.

“There were some tense moments for a while, but we were under cover and in good shape”, he recalled.

Across town, longtime resident Al Robinson lost his fence and a tree. In all his years in Alvinston, he has never seen storm damage so widespread.

“Never, ever! It’s unprecedented!” he said.

There is no word yet on whether the storm will be investigated as a possible tornado.

In Sarnia, the Humane Society reported major damage on its property and to a vehicle.

LONDON-MIDDLESEX

In London, the city reported crews were out late responding to service requests and cleaning branches from roads and sidewalks.

According to a release on Friday, initial priorities included removing trees that were blocking roads and buildings.

“It will be a full day of clean up, but we are well prepared,” said Paul Yeoman, director of Parks and Forestry. “Crews were working late last night and continue today to clear as much debris as possible. We appreciate Londoners’ patience as we respond.”

The city is also reminding people that damaged or fallen tree limbs from trees on private property are the responsibility of the homeowner. Residents are encouraged to contact local arborist companies to provide an assessment and support removals.

In the small town southwest of Strathroy, about 500 customers are still without power as of 11:30 a.m.