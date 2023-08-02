Storm cleanup continues in Sarnia

Cleanup efforts for a storm that occurred July 20 are still underway in Sarnia.

A citywide collection of smaller bundled brush took place throughout the weekend, but due to the large volume of materials, the City’s contractor was unable to reach all homes.

Curbside brush collection will continue this week, with the contractor removing smaller bundled brush placed at the curb.

Residents are asked to leave brush out until collected.

Brush should be placed at the curb and:

Be bundled with jute or twine, or placed in a lidless, draining container with an X marked on two sides

Bundles and containers should not exceed 22 kilograms

Individual pieces of bundled brush should not exceed four inches in diameter and four metres in length

The Sarnia Compost Site continues to offer free drop off of brush for residential visitors. Size limitations on accepted brush will be waived until the end of August.